TAMPA, Fla. — Have you cried on the job? You're not alone.

A new study by the job search company Monster says 8 in 10 people shed tears at work.

The study polled 3,000 workers. Nearly half of them said their bosses or coworkers caused the weeping. Another 19 percent blamed problems at home, while 16 percent suggested they were overwhelmed by their workload in the office.

CBS News says roughly 14 percent of workers admitted to crying at least once a week -- sometimes every day. The news network says Monster began looking into workplace tears after previous research found a majority of workers didn't have jobs they felt were a good fit for them.

"The results show that there are multiple factors—a toxic boss or co-worker, or a heavy workload—that can make people cry at work, providing further proof that American workers are suffering," Monster's Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Beamer told CBS News.

A Monster career expert said if you find yourself crying at work, don't ignore the problem. Instead, try to get to the root of what's making you upset and strive to find a solution.

