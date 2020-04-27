INDIANAPOLIS — Social media is "lighting up" with reports of a strange string of lights in the sky Sunday night.

But there is likely a good explanation.

Several viewers contacted 13News after seeing the lights around 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to Space.com, the lights were likely part of SpaceX's Starlink satellite chain. The same strange photos shared in central Indiana Sunday were captured in the United Kingdom last week.

The Starlink program intends to launch at least 12,000 satellites into low Earth orbit, Space.com reported. The satellite network is intended to provide worldwide internet access. As of last week, more than 400 of the satellites had been launched.

RELATED: Hubble's 30th birthday: celebrating the iconic images of space

RELATED: NASA sets launch date for first crew flight from U.S. soil since 2011

RELATED: Newly found planet close to Earth in size and temperature