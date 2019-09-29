WASHINGTON — A storm had areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looking more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as it dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow, causing hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency on Sunday for areas hit by the early-season snowstorm, which brought heavy, wet snow along with high winds that closed some roads and downed trees too.

Bullock's declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow was also forecast for areas of Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

RELATED: Chilly fall weather lingers over Puget Sound

RELATED: Some aerial EEE treatments delayed due to weather

Major interstates and highways had remained open, but snow and ice covered many stretches of roadway in western Montana.

The winter-like weather stretched up into Alberta, Canada, with their weather service pointing out that winter storm and snowfall warnings were still in effect for southern Alberta.

The storm is expected to wind down late Sunday into early Monday.

Pedestrians make their way along a snow covered street lined with trees that still have their leaves during a fall snowstorm in Helena, Mont., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Strong winds and heavy snow caused power outages and temporary road closures in northwestern Montana as a wintry storm threatened to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)

AP