Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who did not file 2018 or 2019 tax returns and who have qualifying children under 17--must file by close of business TODAY, May 5 to receive $500 per child in stimulus money, the IRS says on its website.

SSI recipients who don't file tax returns are receiving their $1,200 Economic Impact Payments directly from the Internal Revenue Service via direct deposit or mail.

You are also eligible to receive $500 for each qualifying child under age 17. If you do not act by May 5, you will have to file a tax return next year to receive those child payments.

Take action now!

If you have dependent children and you did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, you need to take action by May 5 to receive those child payments without waiting until next year to file a tax return.

Please visit the IRS’ Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here to provide information about your children and avoid delays.

Waiting for check by mail?

The US government has distributed about 130 million economic impact payments to taxpayers in less than 30 days. That’s the majority of the more than 150 million payments it anticipates making as part of the massive coronavirus relief package.

It’s no small feat, but the process has had hiccups, including an overwhelmed website, payments to deceased taxpayers and money directed to inactive accounts.

Americans without bank accounts have to wait weeks more to receive paper checks.

Many of them are among the nation’s poorest families. Advocates for the poor say this is an opportunity to get so-called unbanked Americans into the formal financial system.

Advocates are also concerned that when the checks do come there will be long lines at check-cashing businesses.

Those lines could pose a risk to public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

