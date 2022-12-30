Stevie, Zoo Knoxville's adorable baby chimpanzee, makes her public debut

The 8-month-old chimp is making her debut this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stevie the chimpanzee is finally ready to meet the public at Zoo Knoxville!

The zoo announced Friday that visitors can see Stevie at the Chimp Ridge indoor courtyard on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The zoo said she will have the option to explore her outdoor habitat in the afternoons so long as the weather cooperates.

"Stevie has won the hearts of millions who have been following her story since she was born," the zoo said.

The zoo said Binti, her mother, has not shown maternal interest toward Stevie ever since recovering from complications after the birth. Stevie was initially raised by a team of human caregivers but was later introduced to surrogate mothers Daisy and Jambo after she reached key developmental milestones.

"Although her biological mother Binti has shown no maternal interest, the hope is to introduce her into the group in the future. Stevie is busy learning how to be a chimpanzee from Daisy and Jambo and now only relies on her human caregivers for bottle feedings," the zoo said.

Stevie was the first chimp born at the zoo since George in July 2008. He now lives at the Dallas Zoo.