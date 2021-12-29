Staying safe, sober on the roads for New Year's Eve

The average blood alcohol content level on New Year’s Eve is 0.09%, making it one of the most biggest nights for drinking of the year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New Years Eve is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, but with the parties and events also comes the risk of people getting behind the wheel under the influence.

According to the National Safety Council, 36% of traffic fatalities in 2019 during the New Year holiday period involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

“Throughout the years I’ve seen upticks in accident that happen this time of year, and especially around New Year's Eve," Chuck Farah, an attorney with Farah & Farah Law, said.

The National Safety Council estimates that approximately 384 people will die on the road in America during the New Year’s holiday this year, up from last year’s estimate of 200.

Designated drivers or ride share app can prevent these accidents.

This year, Farah & Farah, a personal injury law firm in Florida and Georgia, is offering free a $50 Uber credit, or a cab ride within a 40-mile radius for party goers during New Year holiday.

“It also sends a message, even to people who may not even use the free ride of New Years Eve, they hear about it they think about it and they know the importance," Farah said. "It really brings the importance of being safe to new years ever on the forefront."

Uber is also gearing up for an influx of customers during the New Year. During times of high demand, rider see a price increase.

According to Uber “fares to be the highest on New Year’s between midnight and 3 a.m.” They suggest opening the Uber app 20 minutes before you want to ride to gauge arrival times