Starbucks launches personal cup test pilot in Colorado

Starbucks said Colorado customers already bring in personal cups more frequently than the national average.

DENVER — Starbucks announced Monday a new test pilot is launching in Colorado.

The pilot allows Colorado customers the opportunity to use their personal cup in the Starbucks drive-thru or café.

Starbucks said the pilot will run at 192 participating stores throughout Colorado from through June 30.

Customers can order their beverage as they would normally and let the barista know they brought their own cup. As always, for every personal cup, customers save 10 cents and Starbucks Rewards members receive an additional 25 bonus stars.

It's the largest reusables test Starbucks has conducted in the United States to date. Starbucks said customers in Colorado already bring in personal cups more frequently than the national average.

The company said its all part of its goals of being resource positive. Starbucks is aiming to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030.

By the start of next year, Starbucks would like customers to be able to use their own personal reusable cup for every store visit in the United States and Canada.

