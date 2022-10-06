Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

WASHINGTON — At least one person is dead, and five others were injured in a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas police responded to reports of a stabbing in front of a casino on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:42 a.m. One victim was declared dead and the remaining five were taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
The suspect is in custody and police are investigating the incident. Police said the unidentified suspect had a significant amount of blood on his sleeves at the time of the arrest.
Police closed roads nearby the incident and urged people to avoid the area.
This a breaking news story.
