Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

They said the surviving victims have been taken to hospitals and the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.
WASHINGTON — At least one person is dead, and five others were injured in a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Las Vegas police responded to reports of a stabbing in front of a casino on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:42 a.m. One victim was declared dead and the remaining five were taken to a hospital, according to the police department.

The suspect is in custody and police are investigating the incident. Police said the unidentified suspect had a significant amount of blood on his sleeves at the time of the arrest. 

Police closed roads nearby the incident and urged people to avoid the area.

This a breaking news story.  

