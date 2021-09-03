Reports: Southwest Airlines offers extra pay to vaccinated employees

Hourly vaccinated employees will be paid for 16 extra hours, while non-hourly employees will be paid for 13 trip segments.

WASHINGTON — Southwest Airlines will offer extra pay to employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

According to an internal Southwest memo obtained by CNBC, workers will have until November 15 to submit their vaccination status. Fully vaccinated hourly workers will receive 16 extra hours worth of pay. Other employees like flight attendants and pilots who aren't paid hourly will receive pay for 13 trip segments instead.

The memo, according to CNBC, says this two-month timeline gives Southwest employees enough time to receive both rounds of the two-dose COVID vaccines or the only dose of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Southwest isn't the only airline that's announced incentives for inoculated employees. Last month, Delta Airlines said it would charge unvaccinated employees an extra $200 per month for health insurance. Alaska Airlines paid vaccinated employees an extra $200, and now requires the vaccine for all new hires. Last week, United Airlines gave employees until Sept. 27 to submit proof of vaccination. After that deadline, any unpaid employees would either be put on unpaid leave or fired.

Southwest is also joining Delta and Alaska in eliminating protections for unvaccinated employees who contract the virus on or after Nov. 16, according to Business Insider. The protections gave employees 10 days' worth of pay if they were infected. According to CNBC, those people would still be eligible to use their paid time off.