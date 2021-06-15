Southwest Airlines ground stop lifted after 'system issues' impact flights again Tuesday

The FAA confirmed Southwest flights were temporarily grounded nationwide Tuesday while the airline worked to fix a 'reservation computer issue.'

WASHINGTON — Southwest Airlines is dealing with technology issues for the second straight day that is impacting flights around the country.

"We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon," Southwest Airlines tweeted around 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. The airline confirmed in an email that it is, "in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues," Tuesday, but gave no timetable as to when normal operations would resume.

A brief alert posted by the Federal Aviation Administration said Southwest Airlines was dealing with "technology issues."

The FAA confirmed in a statement it issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at Southwest's request "while the company resolved a reservation computer issue," but shortly before 4:30 p.m., the FAA announced that the ground stop had been lifted.

On Monday night, Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. were delayed due to a problem with the airline receiving weather data from a third-party provider.

In a tweet, Denver International Airport described Tuesday's Southwest issue as a "network connectivity issue" and said delays were likely.

