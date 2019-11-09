Six people have been stabbed in Tallahassee, Fla. on Wednesday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD says at approximately 8:37 a.m. they responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle at Dyke Industries. Upon arrival, police say they discovered multiple stabbing victims and started giving them medical attention.

According to a statement obtained by ABC News, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has received six people from the incident.

Police say that the stabbing suspect was taken into custody, reports WTXL.

TPD says that the case has been assigned to investigators with their Violent Crimes Unit.

Tallahasseeinvestigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.