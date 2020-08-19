Shrimp that may have salmonella recalled; sold nationwide including at Costco

Shrimp sold under various brand names is under recall because it could be contaminated with salmonella.

Kader Exports is recalling some of its frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp that was sold nationwide because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The shrimp was sold under various brand names including Kirkland, Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Unistar, Tops and Wellsley Farms. Kirkland is Costco's house brand.

Kader says the recalled shrimp was sold in 1-pound, 1.5-pound and 2-pound retail bags and was distributed between February and Mid-May 2020.

See a full list of affected products at this link. If the package does not contain the listed codes, it is not recalled.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to this recall, Kader says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people who get ill from Salmonella have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection and last up to a week.