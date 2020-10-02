Police say at least three people, including two officers, have been shot at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting was reported Monday morning in Forrest City.

Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd tells The Associated Press that three people were shot, but she didn't have information about the extent of their injuries.

Arkansas State Police say two Forrest City police officers were injured in the shooting. No names have been released.

Boyd says she doesn't know whether a suspect has been detained.

In a statement, Walmart said it was "aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation.As this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be referred to the Forrest City Police Department."

Forrest City is about 85 miles east of Little Rock.