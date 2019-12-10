Two people were injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting during a wedding at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark said the shooting was reported around 10:12 a.m. Eastern at the New England Pentecostal Church.

Roark said in a press conference that investigators believe the gunman showed up after the wedding had begun.

Guests at the wedding were able to subdue the shooter by tackling him, Roark explained.

When authorities arrived at the church they found one male and one female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Pelham is nestled between Concord, New Hampshire's capital, and Boston.

The shooting was reported about two hours before the church was set to host a celebration of life for a pastor who was murdered earlier this month, WMUR reporter Siobhan Lopez said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu tweeted that state officials were on scene assisting in the investigation.

"While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners," Sununu tweeted.