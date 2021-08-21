Sha'Carri Richardson to race Jamaican sprinters who swept Olympic 100m podium

It's the race that could've been. This weekend, Sha'Carri Richardson will face the sprinters who swept the podium in the women's 100-meters in Tokyo.

WASHINGTON — Sha'Carri Richardson missed out on the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. This weekend, she'll have a chance to show the world what could have been as she faces off against the Jamaican sprinters who swept the podium in the women's 100-meters.

Richardson's positive test nullified her win at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, and the guaranteed spot that went with it in Tokyo in the 100. While her 30-day suspension ended before the start of the relay competitions in Tokyo, USA Track and Field decided not to offer her a spot.

On Saturday, Richardson will return to the track at the Prefontaine Classic, which is taking place at the same site where the U.S. trials were held this summer.

The women's 100-meters will feature Richardson, along with six of the eight sprinters who raced in the final in Tokyo. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson swept the podium at the Olympics.

Ahead of this weekend's race, Richardson debuted a new platinum blonde and blue hairstyle, along with a message for her competitors. "August 21 and I’m not playing nice," Richardson captioned the post on her Instagram.

During an interview that aired Friday, she told NBC's "TODAY" show what it was like watching the Olympics from home, instead of competing.

"A moment of bitterness, but at the same time it was sweet because it just gives me more, it just gives me more time, it gives me more to show the world that I'm here to stay and it just guarantees that I'm going to be here just a little bit longer in the game but definitely watching it made me want to push forward and just grow from that," Richardson described.

Sha'Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) took the track by storm at this year’s Olympic trials, winning the 100-meter race in spectacular fashion. But she was suspended and left off Team USA after testing positive for THC. @LlamasNBC spoke to Richardson about her return to competition. pic.twitter.com/AxXjU5pcR3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 20, 2021

The women's 100-meters race at the Prefontaine Classic is scheduled for 4:41 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

Richardson is also scheduled to compete in the women's 200-meters, going up against a field that includes American Allyson Felix, who won her record 10th and 11th medals at the Tokyo Games. That race is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.