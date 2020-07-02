Fresh off President Donald Trump's acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, Republican Senator Rick Scott has proposed a constitutional amendment to raise the threshold for someone to be impeached.

Under the Florida senator's plan, it would require a super-majority vote of three-fifths of House members to impeachment a public official.

Currently, only a simple majority vote in the House is required to impeach someone. But, a two-thirds majority vote is required in a Senate trial to convict.

Trump was just the third president in American history to be impeached. All three were acquitted during their Senate trials.

A day after that acquittal, Senator Scott called Trump's impeachment a "partisan charade."

"An act as divisive as impeachment must have bipartisan backing and overwhelming support. It should be harder -- much harder -- for either political party to take the process our Founders created as a last resort against a tyrannical leader and use it instead as a tool for the tyranny of a political majority."

Changing the votes needed for impeachment through a constitutional amendment is unlikely. There have only been 27 amendments added to the Constitution, with the most recent one being ratified in 1992.

President Trump unleashed his fury Thursday against those who tried to impeach him at a pray breakfast and in public remarks at the White House. The president declared that he, his family and the country had been "put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people."

At the prayer breakfast and at the White House event, he held up newspapers with huge headlines saying ‘ACQUITTED.’ The president also said his impeachment by the House was “evil, it was corrupt.” He portrayed himself as a victim, not a president accused of corruption, and said it must never happen to another president.

