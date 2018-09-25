WASHINGTON — The clock is ticking and it's still unclear whether Republicans have enough votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after an emotional hearing reciting accusations of sexual assault.

A vote is scheduled for the Senate Judiciary Committee at 9:30 a.m. Friday, less than a day after the panel heard emotional testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges the nominee pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes at a party when they were both teens.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

If the committee approves the nomination, it would then go to the full Senate. Even if the committee rejects Kavanaugh or declines to offer any recommendation whatsoever, the full Senate will still debate the merits of having him on the nation's highest court.

Kavanaugh's appointment could be approved as early as Tuesday.

Republicans left the U.S. Capitol Thursday evening in a state of uncertainty. GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both supporters of abortion rights, have remained noncommittal. So has Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a member of the Judiciary panel and a frequent critic of Trump who is not seeking re-election.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said he was unsure of how a vote to confirm Kavanaugh would play out.

"I don’t know if they have enough votes, but they think it deserves a vote," he said.

Some Democrats were furious with the push to move forward with the vote on Friday. Senators pointed to people who were allegedly present at the party Ford has described, saying they have not had the chance to testify.

"We should hear what these witnesses have to say for themselves publicly before the Senate Judiciary Committee about what they remember of the Summer of 1982. In their own words," Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said on Twitter. "Right now we are missing this critical information."

Democrats also cited the lack of an investigation by the FBI as a reason to slow down the pace of the process.

Ford offered emotional and intimate testimony before the Judiciary Committee. She told senators she was "100 percent" confident Kavanaugh was "the boy who sexually assaulted me." She said the sounds of his laughter during the assault have haunted her for decades.

"They were having fun at my expense," she said. "I was underneath one of them while the two laughed."

In testimony that was both fiery and at times tearful, Kavanaugh said the sexual assault allegations had harmed his family and his name. He accused Democrats of orchestrating a "political hit" and repeatedly professed his innocence.

"You will not drive me out," he said.

Confirmation by Kavanaugh would be an important milestone for Republicans and the president as it would tilt the balance of power on the high court to conservatives.

And while Friday's vote is an important step in the process, even if Kavanaugh is rejected by the committee, it’s not final. There have been previous cases where a Supreme Court nominee has been brought to the full Senate for a vote without committee approval.

If the committee approves Kavanaugh's nomination, or if the nomination is sent to the floor without a recommendation, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could make a motion on Saturday to end debate on the nomination. Under Senate rules, that means a final vote on could take place on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Kavanaugh-Ford hearing in the Senate

