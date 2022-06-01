Sen. Mitch McConnell honors late Georgia lawmaker Johnny Isakson

The Senate Minority Leader offered kind words on Isakson's leadership and time in office.

ATLANTA — The pews at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church were filled with family, friends and loved ones celebrating the life of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson Thursday afternoon. Sen. Mitch McConnell took to the podium to draw a parallel to how a packed church was a testament to Isakson's policy-making ability and a common turnout for the Georgia lawmaker.

"You know in the United States Senate, a lot comes down to attendance," Senate Minority Leader McConnell said. "Do you have the votes? Do you have a quorum? It's all about who shows up. Well, I haven't seen this big of a bipartisan group of senators together off the floor since September."

The Republican senator of Kentucky referenced a well-known event in the Senate: The Annual Johnny Isakson BBQ Lunch.

Isakson passed away on Dec. 19 just shy of his 77th birthday. The Georgia Republican served in the U.S. Senate for nearly 15 years. He was largely known for his bipartisanship and, within the chambers, for serving Peach State barbecue as a way to unite lawmakers.

Isakson battled Parkinson's Disease for more than half a decade and revealed his diagnosis in 2015. He stepped down from his Senate seat with two years left in his term in 2019.

Senators brought back the tradition last year in his honor.

"Two years before that, when Johnny gave his farewell speech, the chamber was packed," McConnell said. "With Republicans, Democrats and staff like I hadn't seen since Bob Dole left the Senate in 1996."

Isakson held public office for more than four decades. He made his reputation as a bridge-builder and dealmaker, the kind of lawmaker lamented as a dying breed in today’s modern-day political climate. One that McConnell said is still needed.

"Now we all know this is a polarized time, unity is in short supply," McConnell said. "But the gigantic and diverse Johnny Isakson fan club has never failed to pack a room."

Isakson's colleague spoke of the late senator's endearing qualities that helped shape the nature of politics of the time.

"Johnny Isakson told the truth, he played by the rules, he treated everybody with respect and unfailing kindness," he said. "A gentleman in the literal sense. A gentle man."

Also described as a savvy legislator, McConnell paid homage to Isakson's reputation rooted in public service as a senator, father and even Sunday school teacher.

"His kindness made all of us kinder. His dedication made us more dedicated. A genuine generous love for others literally beamed from Johnny like the rays of the sun," he said.

Nodding to Isakson's bond with his faith, McConnell quoted scripture, adding that God knew what kind of man the former legislator was and blessed others with his heart.

"As dearly as we love Johnny, our Father in heaven knows him even better and loves him even more than we ever could," he said. "And I don't know about you, but I feel pretty certain that the hall's of heaven were filled to capacity with everyone who wanted to welcome Johnny firsthand."