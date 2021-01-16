'Cashing in from evil’: In AP exclusive Selena Gomez blames Big Tech for violent riot at US Capitol

It’s just the latest in 28-year-old Selena Gomez’s efforts to draw attention to the dangers of internet companies.

Selena Gomez is laying much of the blame for the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol at the feet of Big Tech.

The singer told the leaders of Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube that they’ve allowed “people with hate in their hearts” to thrive and therefore “failed all the American people.”

It’s just the latest in the 28-year-old Gomez’s efforts to draw attention to the dangers of internet companies.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Gomez explains why she’s so passionate about the issue and what she’s done both publicly and behind the scenes to get her message across.

As of Jan. 15, 51 individuals have been charged so far in federal court related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6 while the US Congress and Senate were set to begin the Electoral Certification process to confirm President-elect Joe Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris as the winners in the 2020 election.

