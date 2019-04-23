LONDON, UK — Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, have released new photos of their youngest child Prince Louis to celebrate his first birthday.

Prince Louis reached the milestone on Tuesday.

The photos, taken by Kate, show him playing in the garden of the family's home in Norfolk, on England's eastern coast.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday April 22, 2019, and taken by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, shows Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)

AP

Louis is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father, Prince William, his brother, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday April 22, 2019, and taken by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, shows Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)

AP

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 on Sunday.

He has largely been kept out of the public eye since he was born.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday April 22, 2019, and taken by Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, shows Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP)

AP