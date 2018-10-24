The secret service has intercepted two suspicious packages at the homes of Hillary and Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama, according to a press release.

They recovered a single package addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton late Tuesday in Weschester COunty, New York. Early this morning, a second package addressed to former President Barrack Obama was intercepted in Washington, D.C.

The Secret Service has initiated a full criminal investigation.

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

