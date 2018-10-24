The secret service has intercepted two suspicious packages at the homes of Hillary and Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama, according to a press release.
They recovered a single package addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton late Tuesday in Weschester COunty, New York. Early this morning, a second package addressed to former President Barrack Obama was intercepted in Washington, D.C.
The Secret Service has initiated a full criminal investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
