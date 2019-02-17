LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The search continues for a missing Kentucky mother.

Nearly 80 volunteers along with a new search and rescue team gathered Saturday to search for Savannah Spurlock in Garrad County.

The search was mainly on foot as snow kept searchers from using ATV’s or drones.

“Say whatever, everybody’s got their opinions but it don’t matter – she’s still human and she’s still a mother and she needs to come home,” Paige Waldridge, a volunteer, said.

The search was unsuccessful.

Spurlock was last seen Jan. 4 outside of a bar in Lexington.

If you have any information on her disappearance, you are asked to call Richmond Police at (859) 624-4776.