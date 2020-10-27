The THP says the female bus driver and a 7-year-old girl on the bus were killed as a result of the crash, along with injuries to several other people.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A bus driver and 7-year-old girl were killed in a bus crash in Meigs County on Tuesday. Several other children on board the bus were hurt and had to be taken to the hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the bus driver had no time to avoid a crash when a truck lost control and crossed the center lane, causing a head-on collision.

The crash happened in the 7700 block of Highway 58 in Decatur, near the Bradley County line.

Meigs County school officials said 22 children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Five children from the bus were flown to a hospital and two more children were taken from the scene by ambulance, according to officials. At least one person was in critical condition, they said.

According to a press release from the Meigs County Dept. of Education on Wednesday, several students were treated and released from hospitals in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Athens and Rhea County.

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.

Officials said that the bus driver was traveling in her lane when the driver of a Service Electric Co. truck lost control and hit the bus.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said she is mobilizing support for the community.

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon," Schwinn said. "No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”

Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained from the school bus crash in Meigs County today. We offer prayers of comfort to the families who are hurting tonight and our full support to the community in the days ahead. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 28, 2020

A spokesperson for Blood Assurance in Hamilton County said due to the number of injuries, four locations to donate blood will be open until 10:00 p.m.

The locations are in Hixson, Downtown Chattanooga, Gunbarrel and Cleveland. Those who wish to donate blood must make an appointment by calling 1-800-962-0628 or by clicking here.