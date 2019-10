An IPS school bus transporting students crashed into a building on the east side Tuesday morning.

The bus hit the Cash America pawn shop. The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear. Police do not expect foul play.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of 16th & Emerson.

The bus driver and an adult monitor on the bus were also uninjured.

Frank Young/WTHR

This is a developing story and will be updated.