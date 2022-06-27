Sixteen others have been taken to local hospitals.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Forty-six people were found dead of heat-related injuries inside a semitruck in far southwest San Antonio on Monday evening, and federal authorities have opened an investigation.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said 16 others were taken to local hospitals. Of those, 12 are adults and four are "pediatric" patients.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said three people were taken into custody, but at this time it's unknown whether they're "absolutely connected to this or not."

“The plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis. Tonight we’re dealing with a horrific human tragedy," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The nationalities and ages of the victims haven't been confirmed.

Hood said those transported to hospitals appeared to be suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion, adding there was "no signs of water" or working air conditioning in the truck.

“We’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there," the fire chief added.

A heavy law enforcement presence made up of more than 20 emergency vehicles was deployed to the area of Quintana Road and Cassin Drive around 6 p.m., converging at the semitruck. At least 60 firefighters responded, as well as 10 medical units.

Baptist Medical Center in downtown San Antonio told KENS 5 it received five patients, all with critical injuries. At least three others were taken to a Methodist Healthcare facility in the Alamo City, and Texas Vista Medical Center was caring for a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

San Antonio Fire confirms 46 dead. They took another 16 people to the hospital for heat-related illnesses and injuries. — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) June 28, 2022

Chief: This is a federal investigation. 3 people are in custody. Not sure if they are connected to this incident. HSI has taken over. #kens5 — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) June 28, 2022

MORE: Catholic Charities is on scene. City called them to help. They are on the ground. CEO just told me this is human life we are talking about. They are here to provide any help. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/mMP2MuCX5k — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) June 28, 2022

Downtown Baptist: one medical person told me four EMS units came here, each with two patients. Hospital has not confirmed. Waiting for an update #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/glW9MUwhWF — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) June 28, 2022

Antonio Fernandez, CEO of Catholic Charities, was at the scene and told KENS 5's Henry Ramos, "We know that a lot of people have been taken to the hospitals."

"We're just trying to collect as much information as possible and see how we can help the people who survived," Fernandez said. "I'm not really sure those people are going to need a place to sleep tonight, or what is going to happen. We're just trying to find out as much information as we can help them."

He said his organization will be ready to help provide food or clothes, "whatever they need," to the survivors.

"Right now," he added, "we're just waiting for the police to let us know exactly what we can do."

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.