SAN ANTONIO — The first bobblehead he showed us was his Kawhi Leonard, and maybe that was part of the joke off the top? "This one may not be to popular anymore", said Bill Gerlt. We agreed with that.

The San Antonio Missions assistant general manager has an amazing passion for the 'Boys Of Summer.' 'Baseball and sports in general are about fun, and what's more than a bobblehead collection?'

Bill's collection started twenty five years ago in 1997 with a giveaway thanks to his hometown team, and currently employer, the San Antonio Missions.

"I did an inventory and I have 117 right now, or there about, so I'm getting close to capacity", said Bill.

One of Bill's personal favorites is puffy taco bobblehead which he says is worth right around eighty dollars.

Bill was born with the collection gene. His brother has it, and he has it, too.

"My brother has a clock collection. He even converted a green room into his own clock shop. I recently went home for my high school reunion and he sent me home with a clock."

Bill is definitely running short on office space, but also has no plans of slowing down.

"I'm hoping another six or seven years. I've been here twenty six years now. We'll see how my body and mind work. Sometimes my mind doesn't work so well, but hopefully I can keep going."

Some of his favorites over the years include his prized Baltimore Orioles, and former Mission, Brooks Robinson, the Famous Chicken and legendary MLB broadcaster Milo Hamilton. And there's one he's really hoping to eventually find!

"I want the Manny Machado bobblehead where he's blowing a bubble. They haven't been hooking me up with Padres bobbleheads. I need to have a better connection with them even though we've been a farm team for them for fourteen years."