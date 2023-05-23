A woman charged with killing a bride and seriously injuring her husband hours after their wedding reportedly complained her "whole life is going to be over."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An accused drunk driver charged with killing a bride hours after her wedding in South Carolina expressed remorse for her actions that could keep her in jail for years, recordings revealed.

The recordings, which were obtained by the Charleston Post and Courier, give an intimate glimpse into the communication Jamie Lee Komoroski has had with her family and friends since being arrested on multiple charges for the crash that killed 34-year-old Samantha Hutchinson on her wedding night.

Two days after Komoroski was charged with reckless homicide and DUI involving death she spoke with her parents by phone. A toxicology report showed that Komoroski's blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

"I can't believe this is my life ... and my whole life is going to be over," she said. "Oh my God. I just can't believe this happened to me. Why me? I'm going to be here for years and years and years and years."

Komoroski, who graduated from Coastal Carolina in 2020, allegedly went bar hopping before the crash, according to a lawsuit filed by Aric Hutchinson. The suit accuses multiple bars and restaurants of serving Komoroski despite being "visibly intoxicated." Police records show Komoroski crashed into a golf cart with the newlyweds and two other family members at 65 mph, 40 mph over the posted speed limit where the incident occurred.

The bride died at the scene. Hutchinson suffered multiple broken bones and brain injuries. Two of his relatives suffered injuries, as well.

More recordings revealed that Komoroski's family and friends showed support, telling her to keep her faith. At one point, her father said, "we're going to take care of it" and Komoroski predicted she'd get out on bail within a few months.

"There's been people that have, like, killed people on purpose before and, like, they've gotten out on a bond," she said, telling them the crash was a "freak accident."

"Obviously I didn't mean for it to happen," she said. "I just feel like a terrible person, like, I didn't mean for any of that to happen."

