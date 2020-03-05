SEOUL, South Korea — Editor's note: The video above was published April 20.

South Korea says its troops have exchanged fire with North Korea along their tense land border.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul says North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the heavily fortified border between the countries on Sunday.

The military says in a statement South Korea fired two rounds in response after issuing a warning broadcast.

It says South Korea suffered no casualties.

Sunday’s fire exchange took place a day after North Korea reported its leader Kim Jong Un’s first public appearance in about 20 days amid intense speculation about his health.

RELATED: North Korean media: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance amid poor health rumors

RELATED: Trump addresses mystery surrounding whereabouts, health of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea. The Joint Chiefs of Staffs in Seoul said that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the heavily fortified border between the countries on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

AP