Understanding the Russia-Ukraine crisis and history of the two largest countries in Eastern Europe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tensions across the globe are high as the United States says Russia is set to invade Ukraine.

According to U.S. officials, Russia is believed to have some 150,000 military forces around Ukraine's borders. Officials said despite Russia's claim that it is moving troops back, hundreds of thousands of troops still remain along the border.

Here’s what you need to know about the crisis in eastern Europe:

Russia

When the Soviet Union collapsed back in December of 1991, borders were drawn throughout Eastern Europe, creating 15 different countries.



The largest of them is Russia; the second largest is Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin has been Russia's president since 2012. He also served as the country's president from 1999 until 2008. He was also the country's Prime Minister, once in 1999 and again in 2008.

The country is the largest in the world spanning from eastern Europe and northern Asia. Its capital is Moscow.

Sitting along Russia's western border is Ukraine. Ukraine is the second-largest country in Europe, after Russia. Ukraine is about the size of Texas, with 10 million more people.

Ukraine

Ukraine became an independent nation in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine's president is Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He's been in office since May of 2019. He is the country's sixth president.

Ukraine sits on the Black Sea and neighbors Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, pronounced “KEE-eve," is about 500 miles from Moscow.

Prior conflict: Crimea explained

Ukraine's southern peninsula in the Black Sea is Crimea. Crimea is an area of Ukraine made up mostly of ethnic Russians.

In 2014, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea.

Why is Putin concerned about Ukraine?

Geography- Putin sees Ukraine's location and access to the Black Sea as important to Russia's military and defense strategies.

The Black Sea is also warm water. Many of Russia's ports are extremely cold or frozen.

History- Ukraine pre-dates Russia. It was the center of the first eastern Slavis state. During the time of the Soviet Union, Ukraine was a big part of its core geographically, economically, and culturally. When the Soviet Union fell, much of Russia's economy fell with it. Putin sees "reclaiming" Ukraine as a means to restoring Russia to its stature geographically, economically, militarily, and culturally.

Political- Russia's willingness to invade Ukraine comes as Putin fears NATO's ever-growing presence in Europe.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, however, the country has sought to join the global alliance.

This is why Putin is willing to invade Ukraine. The Russian president fears being cornered by Western forces, especially since NATO allies already surround the nation.

What is NATO?

NATO stands as an acronym for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

It was created to deter the Soviet Union's expansion, prevent the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe, and encourage European political integration.

Since then its purpose has been to protect the freedom and security of member nations both through political and, if necessary, military means.

30 countries make up NATO including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Ukraine wants to join the EU and NATO, but Russia doesn't want that to happen.

Terms to know

Article 5 of NATO

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty states that "an armed attack against one or more of them...shall be considered an attack against them all."

Following an attack, every NATO ally would take "such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force."

False Flag Operation

The United States has warned that Russia may use a false flag operation as grounds for invading Ukraine.

These operations are defined as "an act committed with the intent of disguising the actual source of responsibility and pinning blame on another party."

