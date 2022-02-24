University of Louisville student says parents are trapped in Kyiv

Pavlov said he feels other countries are helping Ukraine through sanctions and providing weapons but he isn't sure they'll be able to stop Russia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Louisville grad student from Ukraine said he’s extremely concerned about his family, who are stuck in Kyiv unable to get out of the country.

Arty Pavlov, who moved to the United States when he was 19 to attend college, said he’s been in contact with his parents roughly every two hours since Russia began its invasion into Ukraine.

“Their car broke down and money-wise – they’re just going to stay there,” Pavlov said.

Pavlov came to the United States in 2013 after being offered a full-ride scholarship to play basketball at John Brown University, a private college in Arkansas. He’s now attending UofL, working toward his second master’s degree.

Pavlov said his parents, grandparents, extended family and many friends are stuck in Ukraine.

“I just hope the world is going to be able to help actually help,” Pavlov said.

Pavlov sent money to his parents to help them get out of the country, but unfortunately, they couldn’t access it.

“Since early morning there were hundreds of people in line for each ATM, each bank, each grocery store,” Pavlov said. “Some of my friends tried to escape, but there were huge lines all the way towards the west.”

Pavlov hopes other countries will step in to help Ukraine. Otherwise, he said he fears the worst.

"We can fight them back on the ground, we just don't have enough for the airstrikes," Pavlov said.

Early into the invasion, the Russian military announced it knocked out Ukraine's air defense assets and airbases, so Pavlov said Ukraine can't defend itself from Russian airstrikes.

“If we don't get any air support from other countries, I don't think [Ukraine can drive Russia out],” Pavlov said. “If we don't have anything anti-aircraft – I mean, yes, we're going to prolong it. We are going to fight until we can’t, but it's only a matter of time.”

In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons when it signed the Budapest Memorandum with the United States, Britain and Russia at the end of the Cold War.

At that time, Ukraine had the third-largest nuclear arsenal in the world, with an estimated 1,900 warheads. Under the agreement, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons stockpile in exchange for security assurances from the West and Russia.

“We just hope that other countries are going to do more," Pavlov said. "It's hard to look back in history and know we gave up nuclear weapons – the second biggest nuclear weapon arsenal we had at that time – for a piece of paper that says other countries [are] going to protect us in case of any emergency happens.”

Pavlov said he feels other countries are helping Ukraine through sanctions and providing weapons but doesn’t think sanctions will help against a country like Russia.

Thursday, Biden announced harsh sanctions against Russia. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

Pavlov said he isn't sure it's going to be enough.

“They have oil, they have resources, they have land, they have people,” Pavlov said. “Yes, maybe in a year it may cause something to their economy but in the short term I don't think it's going to affect any of them.”

