SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart has died of brain cancer at the age of 67.

The Canadian musician, often considered as one of the greatest drummers of all-time, died in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Rolling Stone reported Friday that a representative for the rock band had confirmed Peart’s death.

Elliot Mintz, a spokesperson for the family, said Peart had been quietly battling brain cancer for three years prior to his death in Santa Monica, California.

Peart’s unique style and drum fills that set a new standard for the genre are perhaps best exhibited on “Tom Sawyer,” one Rush’s biggest hits.