Thousands of rubber children's toys are being recalled because they have lead paint that exceeds federal levels and could be toxic to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves some 31,200 rubber critter toys sold in various colors and animal shapes including octopus, alligators, fish, chickens, frogs, pigs, penguins and cows. The paint colors that have the lead concern are orange and yellow.

They were sold both individually and in sets of two to 24. The toys are mainly used for physical education tossing games.

PHOTOS: Rubber critter toys recalled for excessive lead paint levels

The CPSC said the toys were sold through BSN SPORTS and US Games catalogs and through multiple online outlets including amazon.com.

The toys should be immediately taken away from children. CPSC says customers can contact BSN SPORTS for a merchandise credit. BSN SPORTS can be called at 888-847-8816 Monday through Friday 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT or online at this link.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA