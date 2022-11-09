Royal Family launches online condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II

The Royal Family has launched a special section of their website where mourners can share messages of condolence to England's longest-serving sovereign.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tributes from across the world continue to pour in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thousands of floral arrangements and mementos were left outside of Windsor Castle since the long-reigning monarch’s passing at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands on Thursday.

For those who can’t make the trek to England to say their final goodbyes, the Royal Family has opened an online condolence book where the public can show their support.

The Royal Family said messages shared on the website could be passed on to members of the family and even held in the Royal Archives.

Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin took a final journey from her summer estate, Balmoral Castle, to London where she will lie in state for four days beginning Wednesday.

The queen’s funeral is set for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

An online book of condolence is available on our website where you can send a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2022



