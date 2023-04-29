14 injured after roof collapses at house near Ohio State

Officers responded to a call of a roof collapsing at a house in the 60 block of East 13th Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fourteen people were taken to a hospital after the roof of a house near The Ohio State University campus collapsed Saturday evening, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Officers responded to a call of a roof collapsing in the 60 block of East 13th Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Martin told 10TV that the front porch collapsed "due to many, many students on top of the roof."

Medics transported 14 people to nearby hospitals in what was described as "stable" condition.

While at the scene, Martin said that there may have been between 15 and 45 students on the roof top.

"They're rated for weight and probably snow accumulation in central Ohio, but not for people," said Martin. "With the weight that it's rated for, it will hold one or two people putting shingles on it or doing a job, but it's not going to hold 45 people."

10TV reached out to a spokesperson from The Ohio State University for comment on the incident and received a written response, which read in part:

"...We have been monitoring this serious situation closely and assisting first responders in any way possible. Our thoughts are with the individuals who were present and their friends and family."