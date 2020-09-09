Rick Moranis returns to acting in Ryan Reynolds commercial

The "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" actor appeared in a commercial with Ryan Reynolds, who admitted he was 'just a huge fan.' The internet was overjoyed.

Rick Moranis has ended his 23-year on-screen hiatus to appear in a commercial for actor Ryan Reynolds' phone company.

Mint Mobile launched a 42 second commercial on Wednesday with Reynolds announcing that the company has gone so long without an unlimited plan. To help introduce the new $30 per month option, the "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" and "Spaceballs" star walks out and asks what he needs to do.

Turns out Reynolds just wanted to fanboy.

"So why am I here?" Moranis asks.

Reynolds responds while kicking the ground, "I'm just a huge fan."

The "Deadpool" star purchased an ownership stake in the phone company in November of 2019. Reynolds tweeted the commercial Wednesday with the caption, "Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020."

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

Moranis last appeared on the big screen for the movie "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" which was released in 1997. In a 2015 feature by The Hollywood Reporter, he explained he had not retired, but stepped away from acting after his wife, Ann, died of breast cancer.

He still worked on a few select projects, like being a voice actor in Disney's "Brother Bear" movies.

Earlier this year, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter said that Moranis will return to acting for a new sequel in the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" series, with Josh Gad playing his son. It will be the fourth film in the series, which included "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989), "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" (1992) and the straight-to-video "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves."

"YESSASSASSSS!!!" Gad tweeted on Wednesday. "The legend has returned! God bless and may God protect #rickmoranis."

Social media was ecstatic about Moranis's return.

Thank you, Ryan Reynolds, for providing us with a wellness-check on Rick Moranis in these dark times. https://t.co/YKwq1BSVji — Cassandra (@Jenny_Trout) September 9, 2020

Find someone who looks at you the same way Ryan Reynolds looks at Rick Moranis! — Donald Searing, PhD (@dsearing) September 9, 2020

After watching 2020 play out, Rick Moranis has returned to save us!!! pic.twitter.com/Q5VSvFQlnS — Slash City Podcast (@slash_city) September 9, 2020

At least Rick Moranis is back. — Kyle Shamorian (@KyleShamorian) September 9, 2020

However, some Twitter users were concerned when they initially saw "Rick Moranis" trending on Twitter.

"Me when almost any celebrity is trending: Oh no, did they die?!?!" one tweet said. Thankfully those concerns drifted away once those Twitter users realized Moranis had just resurfaced for a new commercial.