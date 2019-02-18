NEW YORK (AP) - Retailers and top fashion brands keep apologizing for products that smack of racial insensitivity. The big question is: Why does it keep happening?

Experts blame the increasing pressures facing the industry to push products from the design board to stores in weeks rather than months. They also say many of these fashion companies live in a bubble and lack the diversity in their staff that could vet their merchandise.

At the same time, they're not keeping up with the pace and complexity of global expansion.

With every misstep amplified on social media, companies are now trying to come up with solutions. Prada, for instance, says it's creating a diversity council to "elevate voices of color within the company and fashion industry at large."