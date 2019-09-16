WASHINGTON — Reality TV star Duane Chapman did not have a heart attack according to an US Weekly source. A representative for reality TV star Duane Chapman told the magazine “Dog is back at home and resting comfortably.”

"Dog's Most Wanted" star Duane "Dog" Chapman, known for his long-running reality TV show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," was hospitalized due to a heart emergency, according to multiple reports.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman in Malone, New York.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A representative for the reality show star released a statement on twitter saying, "I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming."

TMZ reported earlier that Chapman was taken to the hospital from his Colorado home for chest pain, and that he may have suffered a heart attack. TMZ later confirmed through sources that Chapman's doctors determined, after an angiogram returned normal results, he did not have a heart attack.

RELATED: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' wants viewers to see late wife's bravery in new show

RELATED: WATCH: Trailer for Beth Chapman's final series 'Dog's Most Wanted' released

Duane Chapman's hospitalization comes just three months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died after battling throat cancer. She was 51.

His show, "Dog's Most Wanted," currently airs on WGN America.