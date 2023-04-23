Reports: Plane rerouted back to Columbus after bird causes engine fire

No one was injured during the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An American Airlines flight is safely on the ground after the plane experienced engine issues over Columbus Sunday morning.

Multiple witness reports came into the 10TV newsroom around 8 a.m. regarding a low-flying plane with flames sparking out of one of the engines.

John Glenn Columbus International Airport confirmed to 10TV that the plane experienced an engine fire and that it landed safely. No one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson from the Columbus Regional Airport Authority said that the reported mechanical issues were caused by a bird strike on departure.

According to FlightAware, the plane left the John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 7:45 a.m. headed toward Phoenix, Arizona. At around 8 a.m., the plane was over the Upper Arlington area when it turned back toward CMH.

FlightAware states the plane landed back at CMH around 8:20 a.m. on the south runway.

All of the passengers were taken onto another plane and scheduled to take back off to Phoenix at around 10:00 a.m.