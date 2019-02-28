Top free agent Bryce Harper has agreed to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies in a record-breaking deal, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman was first to report the news Thursday afternoon.

Heyman reported that Harper's deal is for $330 million over 13 years, which would be the largest contract in Major League Baseball history.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

This winter's other top free agent, Manny Machado, last week signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

Harper's deal topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

The 26-year-old Harper was the 2015 NL MVP and made six All-Star teams in seven big league seasons with the Washington Nationals. He batted .249 with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and an .889 OPS last year.

Associated Press contributed to this report.