Police do not believe the shooting was random.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say 12 people were injured--including 10 by gunfire--after a shooting Saturday at the Columbiana Centre mall in northern Columbia. Police say at this point, however, there are no fatalities.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook gave an update on the shooting, which he said is not random, and that he believes the people involved knew each other, possibly out of a dispute. Three people have been detained but have not been called suspects, the chief said, but they do believe at least one of them fired a weapon. Police are asking anyone with information on the events that led up to the incident to call them at 803-545-3525.

Holbrook said 911 got a call at 2:03 p.m. of a shooting from someone near the Gap Store in the mall. When police got there, they determined that 12 people were injured. Holbrook said 10 suffered gunshot wounds, and 2 of those are in critical but stable condition. Two people were injured in the stampede that followed.

The victims range in age from 15 to 73 years old. Some were taken to nearby Prisma Health Parkridge, while others went to Prisma Health Richland and Lexington Medical Center. Prisma Health issued a statement saying 11 of the patients were taken to their hospitals. They later said 9 of those 11 patients have been treated and released, while two remain hospitalized.

Witnesses tell News19 they heard "multiple" loud gunshots ring out inside the building, and people rushing from stores. They also said they saw people on the ground.

Daniel Johnson of Alabama was with his family at the mall when the chaos started. "I was just enjoying some food in the food court and kind of heard the shots and then I saw just a mob of people running toward the doors,' he said. "People were getting stepped on and trampled."

Several callers also reported heavy police and emergency vehicle presence at the mall, with many people attempting to leave the location.

Holbrook said after the shooting happened, people inside the mall were told to shelter in place. Officers have been going door to door to rescue those people.

Law enforcement says a reunification site has set up for those who have family involved in the shooting. That location is at Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive. People can call 803-732-4436 for more information about that location.

For those people still inside the mall, you can call 9-1-1 or 803-252-2911 and tell the dispatchers your location. Dispatchers will notify law enforcement immediately. Again, multiple law enforcement agencies/ officers are on scene to assist #ColumbiaPDSC. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022

Irmo Police are also assisting and urge that the community should avoid the area as the investigation continues. The South Carolina Highway Patrol has blocked the on and off-ramps to Harbison Boulevard from I-26 - both east and westbound. There are also detours on Columbiana Drive, which leads down toward the mall.

Police are asking everyone to stay out of the area unless they are there to pick up family members.

The Columbiana Mall has since issued a statement through Columbia Police on the shooting:

"Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

Both exits to Harbison Blvd. have been closed and there is heavy traffic around Columbiana Mall. Police have reported a shooting at the mall with injuries. We have the latest on https://t.co/3wm7VUUN2p @Wltx #CAE #SC pic.twitter.com/8CaV5VCwUK — Cory Smith (@wxcory) April 16, 2022

News19's Whitney Sullivan reports heavy traffic in the area.

I was at the movie theater across the street when the shooting happened. Just left. Traffic is very backed up. Entrance to the mall is blocked. Multiple law enforcement on scene/in the area including RCSD, CPD, SLED, Lexington EMS bus. Avoid the area if you can. @WLTX #News19 pic.twitter.com/UZqgUisKNC — Whitney Sullivan (@Sullivan_Speaks) April 16, 2022