Amazon CEO and the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will reportedly be unveiling some big plans Thursday for his spaceflight company, Blue Origin.

Bezos is set to speak Thursday at a rare media event for Blue Origin, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern.

All the company has said officially is that they plan to provide "an update on our progress and share our vision of going to space to benefit Earth,” but signs point to Thursday's announcement being moon-related.

According to Reuters, Bezos is expected to discuss plans for lunar missions and unveil a lunar lander spacecraft that the company is developing.

One journalist at the media event tweeted that Apollo 17 astronaut Jack Schmitt is also in attendance for Thursday's announcement in Washington, D.C.

Blue Origin also seemed to drop a possible hint about Thursday's event with a tweet last month with a picture of the ship used by Ernest Shackleton during an expedition to Antarctica. It's a possible reference to a moon crater named after the explorer.