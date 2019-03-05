“The three-eyed snake warns The Dry is coming!”

A snake with three functioning eyes was found by the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission on an Australian highway Wednesday. They shared the photo of the creature on Facebook with the clever “Game of Thrones” reference.

According to the Facebook post, x-rays of the snake found that it did not have two separate heads as previously thought. Instead, it had only one skull with an additional eye socket and three functioning eyes.

The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission also said that deformed reptiles are “relatively common.” They conclude that the extra eye likely developed during the embryonic stage of development.

The juvenile snake, about 40 centimeters long, was found on the Arnhem Highway near Humpty Doo just out of Darwin.