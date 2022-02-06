Tammy hopes this story will inspire others to be helpful and generous in someone's time of need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tammy S and Officer S. McDonald are living proof there are still good people in the world.

In a recent Facebook post, Tammy S. shared her story about a random act of kindness that she and Officer McDonald did.

Tammy was leaving a shoe store before noticing a homeless woman huddled up in the cold. She said she watched car after car fly past her. Tammy said the homeless woman sat there and rocked back forth, not asking for any money. That's when Tammy pulled up beside her to introduce herself and ask how she was doing.

Then, Tammy asked the woman if she was going to a shelter. The weather was expected to be in the teens for the evening. The homeless woman explained how she couldn't get into any shelters because she had too many bags. Bags full of mostly blankets to keep her warm at night.

Immediately, Tammy began calling every shelter she could think of in the city. Her heart was broken when no one answered, but she didn't let that stop her. Tammy decided to call the Greensboro police non-emergency line before Officer S. McDonald arrived on the scene.

After Tammy told her what was going on, Officer McDonald quickly started exploring solutions. Officer McDonald offered to take the woman to a church if she didn't have a ride, but she had to be there by 8 p.m. The homeless woman said, "They're not gonna let me bring all my things in. What will happen to my things?"

Need some reassurance that there is still good in the world? Read this story posted by Tammy S. Thank you Tammy for... Posted by Greensboro Police Department on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Shortly after, Officer McDonald came up with an idea. "Let's get you some luggage! If you show up with all your things tucked nicely in suitcases, both the bus drivers and shelter will be more likely to let you in," Officer McDonald expressed. The homeless woman was happy about the idea and was open to trying it.

Once Tammy started walking over to Ross to grab some luggage, Officer McDonald followed her. They found two large suitcases, one white and one Betty Boop. Betty Boop happened to be the homeless woman's favorite. As they were walking to the register, Officer McDonald told Tammy, "You get one, and I'll get one. That should be enough to hold her things." Tammy was shocked because she did not expect Officer McDonald to buy anything.

The immediate generosity, concern, and kindness McDonald showed surprised Tammy. She wanted to spotlight McDonald for spreading some much-needed love and light into the world.

Once all of the woman's belongings were tucked into her suitcase, she shared a good cry with Tammy and Officer McDonald. She was so overwhelmed with gratitude.