Queer Eye's Tan France and husband Rob welcome first child, via surrogate

Tan France made the announcement on Instagram Monday, and says their baby boy arrived seven weeks early.

LOS ANGELES — The Fab Five is getting a plus one!

Queer Eye's Tan France and his husband Rob welcomed their first child, Ismail, into the world. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram Monday, along with a a family photo.

France explained the baby was born seven weeks early and had to spend the last three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU), and was able to go home Monday.

"We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed," the caption reads. "Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.'

The reality star announced in April that he and his husband were expecting their first baby, via surrogacy. He posted the news on Instagram, with a photo of a sonogram over his stomach.