Rainbow appears during Pulse five-year memorial honoring 49 killed

The rainbow appeared moments after a local news anchor said it would be a sign the 49 were watching the tribute, according to Orlando Police.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A rainbow stretched across the sky Saturday near the former Pulse nightclub during a memorial honoring the 49 people killing five years ago by a gunman.

Many took it as a sign the 49 were watching the tribute, Orlando Police said in a tweet.

The onePULSE Foundation hosted a vigil Saturday at the former nightclub honoring and remembering those killed.

The department took a video capturing the moments after people realized the rainbow appeared. Hugs were shared and some tears were shed as people took in the sight.

During the ceremony community leaders and survivors spoke of that night and what has happened since.

"We are here to honor the 49 angels and their families and to pay respect in tribute to the survivors, the brave first responders, and everyone impacted by pulse tragedy," said Barbara Poma, the founder of onePULSE Foundation.

Mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings, reflected on the night, when he responded to the scene as the Orange County Sheriff, "We showed that we will not be defined by this terror attack, from the very beginning," said Demings. "It is part of the commitment that we made as a community that we will never forget those 49 angels and other survivors."

Brandon Wolf survived the shooting, but lost a best friend who helped him to understand that it was okay to be himself.

"He was everything I believed I didn't deserve. And he was so proud of it. Dru was the first person who taught me that it's okay to love myself." said Wolf.

He was with Dru at Pulse that night.

"Dru, his partner Juan, and 47 others were stolen from us in a blaze of gunfire. I'll be honest and vulnerable with you I wanted to run away. Until that moment, I thought heartbreak was just a cliche. Until my heart lay in 1000 pieces at my feet."

On the day of Dru's funeral, Brandon made a promise. He promised that he would fight for a world that Dru would be proud of. Wolf is now the Central Florida Development Officer and Media Relations Manager for Equality Florida.

It’s been five years since 49 people were shot and killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. 53 other people were hurt before police were able to kill the shooter.

Pulse, a gay nightclub, was hosting a Latin night on June 12, 2016. Many of those killed or injured were Latino. It also happened in the middle of PRIDE month, a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The shooting is considered the deadliest attack on LGBTQIA+ people in U.S. history. It was also the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history until the Las Vegas shooting in 2017.

Here are the names of the 49 people killed that night:

Stanley Almodovar III

Amanda Lizzette Alvear

Oscar A. Aracena Montero

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala

Antonio "Tony" Brown

Darryl Roman Burt II

Angel Candelario-Padro

Juan Chavez Martinez

Luis D. Conde

Cory James Connell

Tevin Eugene Crosby

Deonka "Dee Dee" Drayton

Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández

Leroy Valentin Fernandez

Mercedez Marisol Flores

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz

Juan Ramon Guerrero

Paul Terrell Henry

Frank Hernandez

Miguel Angel Honorato

Javier Jorge Reyes

Jason Benjamin Josaphat

Eddie Jamal Droy Justice

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla

Christopher Andrew Leinonen

Alejandro Barrios Martinez

Brenda Marquez McCool

Gilberto R. Silva Menendez

Kimberly Jean Morris

Akyra Monet Murray

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo

Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera

Joel Rayon Paniagua

Jean C. Mendez Perez

Enrique L. Rios Jr.

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz

Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan

Eddie Sotomayor Jr.

Shane Evan Tomlinson

Martin Benitez Torres

Jonathan A. Camuy Vega

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez

Luis Sergio Vielma

Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez

Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon

Jerry Wright

On Saturday, President Joe Biden said he would sign a bill to designate the former Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared June 12, 2021, as Pulse Remembrance Day in the state.