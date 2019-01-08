Former professional wrestling great Harley Race died Thursday afternoon at the age of 76, his Twitter account said. The Hall of Famer died of lung cancer complications, WWE said in a statement.

WWE also tweeted that it's "saddened to learn" of Race's passing. It shared a photo gallery on Twitter too remembering the man who to this day, only a handful of WWE stars can claim to have won more World Heavyweight Championships than.

Known as "The King" of the ring, the "Greatest Wrestler on God's Green Earth," and "The Handsome One," Race's website also says he was one of only two men in the world that fellow-late-legend Andre the Giant feared.

WWE says Race was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2004, and "is still regarded as one of the most legitimately toughest men in sports-entertainment history."

Standing at 6 feet and 1 inch, the 253-pound wrestler's signature moves were the Fisherman Suplex, Driving Headbutt and Piledriver, according to his WWE biography. He was from Kansas City.

Race was an eight-time NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) world heavyweight champion. Before the current prominence of WWE (World Wresting Entertainment), the NWA was one of pro wrestling's most recognized governing bodies.

Race's account tweeted July 23 that he was returning home to continue "care and treatment." The Instagram for the wrestling league Race crated said the week before that he had been hospitalized since July 11 after needing medical attention while on his way to the Knoxville Fanboy Expo in Tennessee.

"Harley Race" was trending on Twitter, and reactions were pouring in from wrestling legends, fans and others in the community.

Triple H tweeted that everything about Race commanded "RESPECT." Ric Flair, "The Nature Boy," shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, "Without Harley Race, There Was No Ric Flair. I Tried My Hardest Every Day To Live Up To His Standard In The Ring."

WWE CEO Vince McMahon tweeted a photo of the "King," who reigned for a quarter-century.