Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth, staff evacuated after pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed.

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building, outside Senate chambers.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed.

Shortly after the lockdown and evacuations, Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth tweeted that "he and his staff are safe." Yarmuth also said in the tweet, "This is not who we are as Americans."

Full tweet text: "My staff and I are safe and following the U.S. Capitol Police’s evacuation orders as large groups of Trump supporters are attempting to storm the Capitol and House buildings. This is not who we are as Americans.

My staff and I are safe and following the U.S. Capitol Police’s evacuation orders as large groups of Trump supporters are attempting to storm the Capitol and House buildings. This is not who we are as Americans. — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 6, 2021

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.