The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby this spring, Kensington Palace announced Monday.



"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the palace said in a statement.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Sydney, Australia, on Monday for a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. The trip is their only international tour since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in May, apart from a two-day visit to Ireland.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM