NEW YORK — Britain’s Prince Andrew is questioning the authenticity of a photograph of him posing with a woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.



Andrew offered his most detailed denial to date that he ever had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in an interview Saturday with the BBC.



Giuffre has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17.



But Andrew said he has “no recollection” of meeting her and offered an alibi as to his whereabouts on one of the nights Giuffre claimed they had sex.



He also suggested a photograph Giuffre produced of her posing with Andrew could have been doctored.



Andrew said he regrets meeting Epstein in 2010 after he had been convicted in 2008 of sex crimes involving teenage girls.