DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot will skyrocket to an estimated $750 million on Wednesday after nobody picked the correct numbers for the $625 million jackpot Saturday.

The wining numbers were 24-25-52-60-66 and the Powerball was 05. The Power Play was 3x.

There were winners of $2 million in Florida and Wisconsin, and winners of $1 million in Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, and South Carolina.

The estimated lump sum payout of the new jackpot is $465.5 million. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-four drawings since then have failed to produce a winner, including the drawing on Wednesday.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.